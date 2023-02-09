Funding still available for low income household water assistance program in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), a temporary, federally-funded program created to help residents with water and wastewater utility bills, still has funding available, but organizers say residents should act now.

The program is only available until September 30, or until funds are exhausted.

To date, over 6,000 Hampton Roads households have utilized this one-time grant, taking advantage of more than $4.5 million in funding.

LIHWAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services in partnership with Promise. Through the program, eligible households can receive a one-time payment equal to the amount of past-due bills up to a maximum of $2,500.

To qualify for LIHWAP assistance, residents must have a past due water or wastewater balance and a gross household income below 150% of the federal poverty level based on household size.

Income guidelines can be found on at the LIHWAP website Households that are enrolled in other federal assistance programs, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or veteran programs will qualify for LIHWAP, but must apply for the assistance.

“This is the first-ever national water assistance program and a great resource for those struggling to pay their bills,” said Whitney Katchmark, principal water resources planner with the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission. “We hope to see federal support for the program continue but encourage all who may be eligible to apply now.”

To apply for LIHWAP relief, Hampton Roads residents can visit www.virginialihwap.com or call 888-373-9908. For more information on LIHWAP or Promise, click here.