Funeral held for Texas teen who died at Astroworld festival

(Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
A man wears a t-shirt that reads "I hope you're dancing in the sky" in memory of Astroworld victim Brianna Rodriguez who was known for being a dancer as family, friends and community members gathered at La Paz Memorial Funeral Home to remember Rodriguez, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Houston. Rodriguez died from injuries sustained during a stampede at the Astroworld music festival.<br/><br/>
Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 16:30:23-05

HOUSTON (AP) — Brianna Rodriguez, who was killed as the crowd pushed toward the stage at Astroworld in Houston, was remembered by friends and family for her friendliness and love of dance.

At 16, she was among the youngest of the nine people who died at the music festival Nov. 5. The Houston Chronicle reports that over 250 people gathered in Houston on Saturday for Rodriguez’s funeral.

Her friend, 16-year-old Ariah Herrera, says she "was a friend to everybody.” Rodriguez was with friends at the festival on Nov. 5 when the crowd surged during rapper Travis Scott’s performance, crushing many of his fans. Hundreds were treated for injuries.

