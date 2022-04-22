Garage storage racks recalled due to impact injury hazard

Eagle Industrial Group is recalling their Monster-Raxx Overhead Garage Storage Racks.

The company says the hex bolts in the racks can be defective which could cause your overhead rack to fall from the ceiling and cause major injuries

The rack is sold online at Costco, Amazon, Safe-Racks And Monster-Rax.

If you have it the company says to unload all items from the rack immediately and contact them to receive a free replacement.

You can find more information on the recall and contact the company here.