Garages opening to residents in Norfolk ahead of possible coastal flooding

NORFOLK, Va. - Coast flooding is a possibility on Sunday as storms move through our area.

The City of Norfolk has announced that residents who need a high and dry place to park are welcome to use select parking garages to move vehicles beginning Saturday evening.

The York Street Garage at 215 West York Street will open at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 6.

Residents should not park in reserved spaces. Vehicles must be removed by 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

All Old Dominion Parking garages are open for residents to move their vehicles to higher ground. Vehicles without an ODU parking permit must be removed by Monday morning.

City crews will be on standby throughout the weekend to respond to flooded streets and clear debris, the city said.