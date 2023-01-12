Watch Now
News

Actions

Gas leak closes Battlefield Boulevard S. at Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

Great Bridge Bridge.jpg
News 3
Great Bridge Bridge.jpg
Posted at 7:26 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 19:26:27-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A gas leak is impacting traffic in Chesapeake, city officials said Wednesday night.

Battlefield Boulevard S. is closed at the Great Bridge Bridge which is near the gas leak, the city said in a tweet.

The city said police are redirecting traffic and drivers should use Rt. 168 as an alternate route.

There's no word on when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV