Gas leak warning signs & safety tips following Franklin home explosion

YORKTOWN, Va. – Chances are your home either runs on natural gas or propane coming from a large tank.

When it comes to a possible gas leak, the smell is the most obvious warning sign. Propane or natural gas leaks have a bad odor, such as rotten eggs or skunk spray that’s added by companies.

Other warning signs include a hissing or whistling noise; dead or discolored grass or plants; and continuous bubbling in wet or flooded areas.

At that point, experts say get outside, away from the home or business, and call 911 or your propane supplier.

As you leave your home, don’t turn on or off any lights, electrical appliances, or even use your cell phone. Any little spark could lead to an explosion.

Chuck Worley, who owns Worley’s Home Services in Yorktown, says home explosions caused by gas leaks, like the one in Franklin last Friday are extremely rare.

“I was surprised because that’s not typical for that to happen,” he said.

To prevent devastating explosions or other things, Worley recommends inspecting your home heating sources.

“It’s important to do maintenance to the furnace,” said Worley. “If you haven’t had somebody look at it in 10 years, something could go wrong.”

Worley said you should have your furnace and water heater looked at least once a year.

“It’s just like changing oil in a car,” he said. “If you don’t do it, something typically will go wrong with the car. So, do maintenance to it. Take care of the equipment, so it takes care of you.”

