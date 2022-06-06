Gas prices in Hampton Roads rise by more than 20-cents in one week, according to AAA

NORFOLK, Va. - Gas prices rose by more than 20-cents in one week in Hampton Roads, according to AAA.

As of Monday, the average price is 4.66-per gallon, up 22-cents compared with a week ago, 47-cents a month ago, and $1.78 a year ago.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Ryan Adcock, AAA Tidewater public relations specialist, in a news release. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

At a Shell gas station in Norfolk, News 3 found gas prices to be above $5 dollars for regular. That price seems to be an outlier in the region.

Seems to be an outlier but gas is over $5 at this Shell in Norfolk. https://t.co/rFsX3vZBcD pic.twitter.com/Wd0GeTWGS8 — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) June 6, 2022

The owner of the Shell told News 3 he sets the price based on what corporate tells him the price will be. He said he's making about ten cents per gallon right now and doesn't know how other gas station owners aren't selling gas for about that much.

News 3 saw plenty of other gas stations that are selling at about the average price for the area.

