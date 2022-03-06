Gas prices soar in Hampton Roads, with some stations breaking average price records set in 2008

NORFOLK, Va. - Some Hampton Roads gas stations are selling gas for more than $4 per gallon, breaking price records set more than a decade ago.

According to AAA's website, the current national average gas price is just over $4 a gallon. Virginia's average price was $3.89 a gallon as of Sunday, with the greater Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News area reporting an average of $3.83 a gallon.

News 3's Todd Corillo saw gas being sold for $4.24 a gallon at a 7-Eleven location on Tidewater Drive and Norview Avenue Sunday morning. A Shell station about a mile away from the 7-Eleven was also selling gas for $4.24 a gallon.

In Virginia Beach, we saw gas being sold for $4.19 a gallon at one BP station and $4.21 a gallon at a Shell station.

The highest gas price average in Virginia was previously recorded at $4.01 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel on July 17, 2008.

The increase comes as the Russia-Ukraine conflict ramps up, causing prices nationwide to rise as crude oil supplies come into question.

