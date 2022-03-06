Gas prices soar in Hampton Roads, with some stations breaking average price records set in 2008

NORFOLK, Va. - Some Hampton Roads gas stations are selling gas for more than $4 per gallon, breaking price records set more than a decade ago.
According to AAA's website, the current national average gas price is just over $4 a gallon. Virginia's average price was $3.89 a gallon as of Sunday, with the greater Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News area reporting an average of $3.83 a gallon.
News 3's Todd Corillo saw gas being sold for $4.24 a gallon at a 7-Eleven location on Tidewater Drive and Norview Avenue Sunday morning. A Shell station about a mile away from the 7-Eleven was also selling gas for $4.24 a gallon.
In Virginia Beach, we saw gas being sold for $4.19 a gallon at one BP station and $4.21 a gallon at a Shell station.
The highest gas price average in Virginia was previously recorded at $4.01 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel on July 17, 2008.
The increase comes as the Russia-Ukraine conflict ramps up, causing prices nationwide to rise as crude oil supplies come into question.
AAA offers the following tips on how to save on fuel while on the road:
- Tires & maintenance – Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated.
- Plan ahead – Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times. Combine errands and go to "one-stop shops” where you can do multiple tasks (banking, shopping, etc.).
- Watch your speed – Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.
- Avoid excessive idling – A car engine consumes one quarter to one-half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.
- Use "fast pass" or “express” toll lanes – Avoiding unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway helps save fuel.
- Avoid rush hour – Take advantage of flex work hours to avoid commuting during peak traffic times.
- Anticipate road conditions – Watch the traffic ahead and "time" stoplights to maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary stop and go.
- Regular vs. Premium – If regular gas is recommended for your vehicle, that’s all you need. Opting for premium when your car doesn’t require it will only cost you money and doesn’t improve fuel economy.
- Shop around & save – To find the best gas price in your area, use the AAA Mobile App. AAA Members should enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program to save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up.