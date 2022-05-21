Gates Co. man arrested after police pursuit leads to crash, discovery of drugs in vehicle

GATES Co., N.C. - A Gates County man was arrested after a police pursuit led to a crash and the discovery of drugs and a loaded firearm in his vehicle.

According to police, a deputy attempted to stop Dashaun Lamont Eure's vehicle after they saw it speeding in excess of 20 mph over the posted limit.

Police said Eure refused to stop and accelerated to speeds well over 100 mph, without regard for other traffic on the roadway.

Eure eventually crashed on Middle Swamp Road. Deputies recovered a fully loaded assault-type weapon and drug paraphernalia at the crash side.

Eure has been charged with felony flee to elude. Deputies say more charges are pending against him.

He is currently being held in the Albemarle District Jail.