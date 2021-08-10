Gather those quarters - Hot dogs, popcorn, soda for 50 cents returns at ballpark for one night only

NORFOLK, Va. -- Looking for a deal that will have you and your wallet saying "hot dog?" The Norfolk Tides are not only bringing you baseball, Tuesday night, but they are bringing you hot dogs, popcorn, and soda for 50 cents each.

It is all for their annual Turn Back the Clock Night where Harbor Park – home of the Tides -- sets their prices back to when the food at any ballpark could cost you a few quarters.

Turn Back the Clock Night is an annual event, except for last year when the pandemic forced them to suspend operations.

News 3 caught up with Norfolk Tides general manager Joe Gregory, who said it is great to have this back and see people enjoying cheap eats and a game.

“The concourse we're standing on is going to be pretty packed, especially those first four or five innings,” Gregory said. “The last couple of innings, people have had their full by then, but there will be a lot of hot dogs, a lot of popcorn being consumed."

Gregory assured fans that there will be enough food to go around. He added some fans will buy a game ticket just to come for the cheap food.

As for Gregory’s favorite choice, he said he is a fan of popcorn but would go for some hot dogs – especially at the price of 50 cents.

”Back in the day I could probably throw down, I don't know, I'd say six,” Gregory said. “But I'm walking around too much. Everyone can eat the hot dogs and popcorn and I'll save those for them, and I'll wait another day to tap into those hot dog supplies."

You will need a ticket to enter the stadium. Tickets were found on the Tide’s website for as low $13 each with discounts available to senior citizens, active military service members, and children through high school. Children two and under are free.

The Tides will face the Memphis Redbirds. The game starts Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Parking at the park is available and is also accessible via the Tide Light Rail.