Get ready to dial 10 digits instead of 7: Hampton Roads' new area code 948 begins service next month

Get used to dialing 10 digits instead of seven — next month, the 757 area code is getting a sibling.

The State Corporation Commission will assign 948 as a new area code for the Hampton Roads region starting April 9, 2022, as available numbers with a 757 area code come close to running out.

The 757 area code was created in 1996, splitting off from Richmond's 804 area code.

In 2020, officials predicted that the available numbers in the 757 region would run out at the end of 2021.

No phone numbers currently used in the 757 area code region will be changed, allowing all residents and businesses to keep their existing numbers.