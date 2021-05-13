Get your tickets for the 2021 Community Builders Awards & support the Hampton Roads Community Action Program

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) will be hosting the 2021 Community Builders Awards, recognizing individuals or businesses in Hampton Roads with a proven track record of advancing positive change through education, work, government, volunteerism, recreation or other actions geared toward improving the lives of citizens.

The event will take place on June 3 at 7 p.m., and will featuring former Essence magazine editor in chief Susan Taylor as well as News 3 Anchor Jessica Larche who is hosting.

HRCAP is recognizing eight leaders from Hampton Roads who are committed to improving the lives of others.

The experience will be virtual and will feature a silent auction, raffle prizes, and live musical performances from RaJazz!

Your attendance will support HRCAP’s mission to strengthen children, families and our communities.

Click here to purchase your ticket today!

The 2021 honorees are:

Bonita Billingsley Harris, Regional Policy Director, Dominion Energy

Angela Futrell, CEO, Southeastern Virginia Health System (SEVHS)

Mark A. Johnson, Vice President, Community Development Manager, Truist Bank

Bob McKenna, President/CEO, The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Bank of America

Youth Leadership Awards

Morgan Gross – Senior at Menchville High School

Jordan Moody – Senior at Woodside High School