Giant Fruit Loop: This 930-calorie cereal piece weighs almost half a pound

A 930-calorie cereal piece weighing almost half a pound is big enough to fill an entire cereal box.
Posted at 7:47 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 19:47:41-05

Is a giant Fruit Loop on your Christmas list? You may just be gifted one this holiday season!

You can purchase a 930-calorie cereal piece weighing almost half a pound and is big enough to fill an entire cereal box.

It's the latest playful art piece from Brooklyn based artist collective, Mschf.

It apparently is said to taste exactly like the Kellogg's cereal.

At 930 calories, the website declares it is "part of an extremely unbalanced breakfast."

The giant Fruit Loop went on sale Monday for $19.99 and has already sold it.

Mschf says they are only releasing a limited amount, and expect them to sell out quickly.

Although it's meant to be a gag gift or collectors item, Kellogg's isn't laughing.

They say this is a case of copyright infringement, and that they have reached out to Mschf to reach an amicable solution.

