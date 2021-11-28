Giant menorah to be lit at Mount Trashmore on first night of Hanukkah

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Hanukkah begins Sunday, November 28, and for the 40th year Chabad of Tidewater will celebrate the eight-day holiday's first night by lighting a giant Hanukkah menorah on Mount Trashmore.

Sunday's event begins at 4:30 p.m. and will feature gifts, crafts, live music and children's activities. The community is invited to take part, and local COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

Rabbi Levi Brashevitzky of Chabad of Tidewater said this year's menorah lighting is done with the recognition of the importance of community as Virginia slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone is especially excited about Chanukah this year,” Brashevitzky said. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Chanukah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Chanukah celebration is about sharing this light and joy with the broader community and all of Southeastern Virginia.”

According to a release from Chabad of Tidewater, the menorah lighting is part of a worldwide Hanukkah campaign launched in 1973 by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson.

“The Rebbe emphasized the importance of bringing the light of Chanukah to every Jewish person,” Brashevitzky said. “That’s why Chabad is hosting this event: to ensure every Jew in Southeastern Virginia is able to celebrate Chanukah this year.”

Multiple giant menorah displays and public menorah lightings will be organized throughout Southeastern Virginia this holiday season. To find an event near you, click here.

For more information about Hanukkah and a local schedule of events, click here.