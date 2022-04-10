Girls heard shooting that killed Henrico student: 'It made my heart break'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - Two cousins at a sleepover at their grandmother's house heard a shooting that killed a teenager in his eastern Henrico County neighborhood early Saturday.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive in eastern Henrico just after 12:10 a.m. for a report of shooting, according to Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police.

Officers, who have not released the teen's name due to his age, said the case is as an active homicide investigation.

The 16-year-old was a student at Highland Springs High School and played on the Springer's basketball team, which won the state championship less than a month ago, WTVR CBS 6 has learned.



Jaida Taylor, 9, and Nyasia Barrett, 10, recounted what they witnessed as they watched the scene unfold in their grandmother's front yard.

Their grandmother has a doorbell camera, which showed police responding to the incident and captured a woman screaming, “That’s my son.”

“I didn’t hear no yelling or anything — just pow pow," Jaida remembered. "We looked out the window and saw a boy lying right there.”

The girls, which the camera showed running out to the front porch, said they were left shaken by what they saw,

The teenage victim lived in a house behind their grandmother's home, according to the girls.

Lt. Pecka said the teenager was shot and that the suspect fled the area.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, Pecka said.

"In memory of him, I don't want to play here no more. I want it to be in memory of him," Nyasia said.



“I was getting ready to cry because of how hard that lady was yelling and crying," Jaida said. "It made my heart break.”

Jaida and Nyasia said that after what happened early Saturday, they see the place where they used to play differently.

“In memory of him, I don’t want to play here no more," Nyasia said. "I want it to be in memory of him.”

The girls said they have been praying for the boy's family.

“I hope you rest in peace... and I hope your mother is OK,” Nyasia said.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

"This is yet another tragic incident. Working together, we can keep our community safe. Call police if you have information," Pecka said.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794, Crime Stoppers at 804-501-5000 or submit tips via smartphone at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.