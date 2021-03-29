Gloucester Co. health district will expand COVID-19 vaccination to Phase 1c recipients

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. - Starting Monday, March 29, 2021, Three Rivers Health District will vaccinate essential workers in Phase 1c.

The health district will continue prioritizing vaccination for registered Phase 1a and 1b individuals.

While vaccine supply is increasing, it remains limited.

Learn more about each phase here, and when you're able to get to get vaccine.

Individual must pre-register and make an appointment to get vaccinated. Register here or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.

After setting an appointment, residents must follow these guidelines:

• Please plan to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time. Too many people arriving too early causes backups.

• Appointments are required at all locations for COVID-19 vaccination in our area. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.

• Remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household and wash your hands.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, click here.