Gloucester County Animal Control has lots of pigs for adoption

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Animal Control said they are taking applications for pig adoption.

The pigs see the vet on Aug. 16, where the boy pigs will be neutered, according to the GCAC. Before adoption, there will be a "farm check" and "zoning check" to make sure the animals are allowed in the potential adopter's house.

GCAC officers responded to a call about a "stray" pig, according to a Friends of Gloucester Animal Control VA Facebook post. The officers set traps with fresh vegetables and went "pig hunting" with big nets to bring all the pigs in safely.

GCAC pig Q and A's:

Q: Where did they all come from!? Did someone just let them all go!?

A: Gloucester Point area- not sure from where, but yes probably. - but we try to focus on the positive! Moms and babies are healthy, happy and safe!

Q: How big will they get?

A: About the size of the moms- they are Pot Belly Pigs- and they can live a long time! PLEASE research the needs of these animals first.

Q: Can I visit them at the shelter?

A: Yes- BUT you NEED to contact the shelter FIRST and fill out the necessary paperwork! NO WALK-INS!

Q: Are they good for eating?

A: You can eat a tree- but it probably wouldn't taste good. We want these guys to go to as pets/companions!

The GCAC also has a "full house" of adoptable dogs, according to ta shelter staff member.

Those with additional questions about the pigs should email jwilson@gloucesterva.info for more information.

Call Gloucester County Animal Control at 804-693-5290 for all other questions