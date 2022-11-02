Gloucester County installs school bus camera system to catch stop arm runners

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — There's a new camera system installed on Gloucester County Public School busses to catch drivers who illegally pass the stop arm.

If a driver passes the bus while the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is out, the camera system activates. It takes a picture of the license plate and that data is sent to the sheriff's office. The result is a $250 fine.

“We’re seeing more and more people run the stop arm, and as students cross and they’re making their way to the school bus, this creates a situation where we could have a tragic event,” said Director of Transportation Tonya Deckard.

Deckard said in the first two hours of the system going live, it caught six violators.

“I think it’s a great thing, it holds the driver accountable,” said Sherai Usrey, a parent.

The district has also installed interior cameras, a GPS tracking system, and an alert system in case of emergency.

