Gloucester County woman pleads guilty for taking part in Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol

A Gloucester County woman has pleaded guilty to taking part in the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents show Melody Steele-Smith signed documents admitting she took part in the attack. She said she heard people chanting 'We stormed the Capitol' and captured the footage, putting it on Facebook.

She also admitted to entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and taking a picture of herself there.

Steele-Smith is one of a number of local people facing charges in the insurrection.