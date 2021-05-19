Gloucester Deputy saves life by lifting vehicle off woman's head after crash

The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office is recognizing Deputy J. Holt after an “unbelievable incident” that happened on May 7.

The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy J. Holt recently accepted both the local and regional Top Cop Awards from the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line on February 2.

Deputy Holt previously saved the lives of two people from a burning house on the afternoon of March 24, 2020.

He continued his dedication to public safety on May 7 when Holt responded to an overturned vehicle with an entrapment. The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof.

Seeing the trauma her child was witnessing, Deputy Holt went into overdrive. Through sheer will and determination due to fearing the female may succumb to her circumstance in front of her panic-stricken child, Deputy Holt took quick action and was able to physically lift the vehicle up enough for the driver to maneuver her head out to safety.

The GCSO shared a portion of Holt’s body camera video as it captured this tremendous act.