Gloucester Fire and Rescue Squad posts social media plea for more volunteers

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad said it's desperately trying to add more volunteers.

On Wednesday, the squad posted to Facebook, saying it received 17 calls for service in eight hours. That's about four times the normal call volume.

"Our staff was able to respond to 16 of the calls with Abingdon Fire and Rescue picking up the 17th," the post said. "On another recent evening, we received 7 calls within an hour, transporting 8 patients. The handling of all these calls was a tremendous effort by our on-call staff as well as many others that stepped up to help."

The squad said its call volume is always increasing, but they need more volunteers to help.

Anyone interested in serving can download an application, and training will be provided, the squad said.