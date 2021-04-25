Gloucester man arrested, charged in string of burglaries in Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews Co.

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - A Gloucester man was arrested and charged in connection with multiple business burglaries in three different counties.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, early Sunday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop on 67-year-old Frederick Christopher Pryor. Pryor was identified as a person of interest over the course of a six-month investigation involving burglaries in Gloucester, Middlesex and Mathews counties.

Pryor was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of burglarious tools. The sheriff's office also secured charges for the following offenses:

Petit larceny and attempted break and enter of Auto Spa Car Wash (4088 George Washington Memorial Highway) on October 18, 2020

Petit larceny and break and enter of Stop N Go (1505 George Washington Memorial Highway) on October 28, 2020

Petit larceny and break and enter of Glenn's Food Mart (14878 George Washington Memorial Highway) on December 6, 2020

Grand larceny and break and enter of Glenn's Food Mart (14878 George Washington Memorial Highway) on December 31, 2020

Pryor is being held on no bond at the Gloucester jail, and additional charges are pending against him.