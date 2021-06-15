Gloucester man killed after running off road, hitting tree on Route 17

GLOUCESTER, Va. - A Gloucester man was killed after running off the road and hitting a tree on Route 17 Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash with serious, life-threatening injuries around 12:51 p.m.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 17/George Washington Memorial Highway at Cannon Way.

Authorities say the driver of a 2003 Mazda tribute SUV ran off the road and hit a tree, suffering life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Walter Reed Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Mark Stuart Thomas of Gloucester. His family has been notified of his death.

State Police say Thomas was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There is no further information.

