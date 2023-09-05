Gloucester sheriff's deputies arrest man after car chase

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 34-year-old Jesse Randall Phelps after he ran from a traffic stop.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, GCSO deputies saw a Phelps driving with a revoked license and tried to pull the him over, according to a press release. Phelps refused.

Deputies chased his car to the George Washington Memorial Highway and Hickory Ford Road intersection, where Phelps ran away from the car, according to the press release. The deputies then chased the driver into a nearby corn field and called in K9 units to help search for him.

Phelps was found and arrested.

When Deputies searched the car they found methamphetamine, according to the press release. Pheps was charged with driving suspended, felony eluding police, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, expired inspection, improper passing, and failure to obey a traffic signal.