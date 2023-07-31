Gloucester teen dies after jet ski & boat collide on York River

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A Gloucester teen died on the York River after the jet ski he was on collided with a boat, according to Virginia Marine Police.

Police say they sent officers to the Gloucester Point Boat Ramp at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, after someone reported the incident.

At the scene, police learned that the collision, which happened off of Machicomoco State Park, involved a 16-year-old boy on a jet ski and a pontoon boat that his stepfather was driving.

Virginia Marine Police A map, provided by Virginia Marine Police, shows the location of the incident.

After the collision, the boy’s body was recovered by people on the pontoon and brought to the boat ramp where fire and rescue provided rescue services, police say. However, authorities say they pronounced him dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. Police have not shared any potential causes, but did say that they don’t believe alcohol was a factor and no one has been charged.

Stay with News 3 for updates.