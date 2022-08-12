Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squadron donates engine, ambulance to Kentucky

GLOUCESTER, Va. - Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad donated two of its old fire apparatus to a fire department in flood-ravaged Kentucky.

“It’s just being able to help your brother firefighters when they’re in need, and contribute to them serving their community, it makes us all better firefighters and better people," said Chief JD Clements.

Members from the Jakes Branch Fire Department came Thursday to pick up the equipment, which included a 1992 fire engine and a 2008 ambulance.

“Everything you can think of on a truck, they’ve lost, including the truck,” said President Bruce Soles.

Clements said the vehicles - with other donated materials like helmets, coats, pants, boots, and hoses from Lower King & Queen Volunteer Fire Department and Mathews Volunteer Fire Department - will assist their fellow firefighters in Kentucky that lost everything.

Kentucky's Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the death toll has risen after more bodies were recovered as authorities and rescue workers continue efforts to clean up and help those affected by flash flooding in the state's eastern portion.

Beshear said he expects there to be more deaths as there are hundreds of people still unaccounted for.

