'Gloves not Guns' tournament held in Newport News amid Norfolk closing boxing program for casino

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - People within Hampton Roads boxing community are looking to keep kids off the streets and away from gun violence.
More than a decade after the inaugural event, the 757's second Gloves not Guns tournament took place Saturday.
The event is bringing the seven cities together in Newport News during a community fundraiser with hopes of preventing gun violence. The goal is to encourage kids and adults to find a local gym.
Now people want answers on a new center to keep kids safe as we see a rise in local gun violence.
"This event is very important because, believe it or not, people who pick up guns... put the guns down, hands up and live to fight another day."
The boxing center was moved from Barraud Park, due to a casino opening up in Norfolk, and then closed down.
The City of Norfolk released the following statement to News 3:
The Boxing Center, along with all of the City’s recreation centers, was closed in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. More recently, the City was approached by the Pamunkey Tribe to open a temporary location in the Boxing Center space. Negotiations on a new location for the boxing center are still in the works and City Council will be updated as things are finalized.