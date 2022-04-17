'Gloves not Guns' tournament held in Newport News amid Norfolk closing boxing program for casino

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - People within Hampton Roads boxing community are looking to keep kids off the streets and away from gun violence.

More than a decade after the inaugural event, the 757's second Gloves not Guns tournament took place Saturday.

The event is bringing the seven cities together in Newport News during a community fundraiser with hopes of preventing gun violence. The goal is to encourage kids and adults to find a local gym.

Now people want answers on a new center to keep kids safe as we see a rise in local gun violence.

"This event is very important because, believe it or not, people who pick up guns... put the guns down, hands up and live to fight another day."

The boxing center was moved from Barraud Park, due to a casino opening up in Norfolk, and then closed down.

The City of Norfolk released the following statement to News 3: