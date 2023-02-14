Watch Now
Goo Goo Dolls tour to make stop in Portsmouth's Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in September

John Rzeznik, Robby Takac goo goo dolls
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Musicians John Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac, right, of The Goo Goo Dolls perform at the 81st annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:18 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 10:18:15-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Calling all Goo Goo Dolls fans!

The rock band’s “The Big Night Out Tour” is making a stop at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth on Sept. 27.

The group, comprised of guitarist/vocalist John Rzeznik and bassist/vocalist Robby Takac, is known for hits like “Slide,” “Black Balloon,” and “Iris.”

They will be joined by the band Fitz and the Tantrums, known for songs like “Out of my League,” “HandClap,” and “The Walker.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

For ticket information, click here.

