16th commercial ISS resupply to launch from NASA Wallops Tuesday

PATRICK BLACK
Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket is mated with the Cygnus spacecraft in preparation for it’s Aug. 10 launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Aug 10, 2021
WALLOPS ISLAND - Northrop Grumman’s Antares Rocket and the NG-16 Cygnus Cargo Craft will blast off from the Wallops Flight Facility to the International Space Station on Tuesday.

NASA said this is the 16th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station.

The rocket is loaded with more than 8,200 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware. It is dubbed the SS Ellison Onizuka, in honor of the first Asian American astronaut and will arrive at the space station Thursday, August 12.

NASA said, "At about 6:10 a.m., Expedition 65 NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will capture Cygnus with the station’s robotic arm, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet will support her. After Cygnus capture, mission control in Houston will send ground commands for the station’s arm to rotate and install the cargo spacecraft on the Earth-facing port of the station’s Unity module."

Weather permitting, News 3 will live stream the launch Tuesday night at 5:56 p.m. in this story and on the News 3 Facebook page.

