2 Hampton Roads schools recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Seven Virginia schools were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, two of which were schools in Suffolk and Virginia Beach.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 325 schools total as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

This recognition is a major deal and is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

The seven Virginia schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Suffolk – Northern Shores Elementary School, Suffolk City Public School District.

Virginia Beach – Windsor Oaks Elementary School, Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Abingdon – Greendale Elementary School, Washington County Public School District.

Ewing – Elydale Middle School, Lee County Public School District.

Meadows Of Dan – Meadows Of Dan Elementary School, Patrick County Public School District.

Springfield – Sangster Elementary School, Fairfax County Public School District.

Woodbridge – Mary G. Porter Traditional School, Prince William County Public School District.

“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better,” said Secretary Cardona.

