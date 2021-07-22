$20 tickets to select Virginia Beach Amphitheater shows go on sale July 28

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Starting July 28 at Noon until August 1 Live Nation is celebrating return to live music by offering $20 tickets to select shows at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.
Below is the list of participating shows in Virginia Beach:
- 8/5 Jason Aldean w/ Hardy, Lainey Wilson and DEE JAY SILVER
- 8/25 Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage and Liz Phair
- 8/29 Brad Paisley w/ Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe
- 8/31 Pitbull w/ Iggy Azalea
- 9/2 311 w/ Iration *
- 9/9 Judas Priest w/ special guest *
- 9/16 Dierks Bentley w/ Riley Green and Parker McCollum and DJ AYDAMN
- 9/17 Outlaw Festival starring Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule and Margo Price
- 10/2 Rebelution w/ Steel Pulse *
- 10/7 Florida Georgia Line w/ Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin
- 10/9 Jonas Brothers w/ Kelsea Ballerini
Asterisk (*) means these are pavilion only shows and 200 level reserved seating is only available – no lawn.
$20 tickets will be on sale for the limited time offer while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased online only to get the discount offer.