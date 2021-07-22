Watch
$20 tickets to select Virginia Beach Amphitheater shows go on sale July 28

Posted at 10:43 AM, Jul 22, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Starting July 28 at Noon until August 1 Live Nation is celebrating return to live music by offering $20 tickets to select shows at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Below is the list of participating shows in Virginia Beach:

  • 8/5 Jason Aldean w/ Hardy, Lainey Wilson and DEE JAY SILVER
  • 8/25 Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage and Liz Phair
  • 8/29 Brad Paisley w/ Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe
  • 8/31 Pitbull w/ Iggy Azalea
  • 9/2 311 w/ Iration *
  • 9/9 Judas Priest w/ special guest *
  • 9/16 Dierks Bentley w/ Riley Green and Parker McCollum and DJ AYDAMN
  • 9/17 Outlaw Festival starring Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule and Margo Price
  • 10/2 Rebelution w/ Steel Pulse *
  • 10/7 Florida Georgia Line w/ Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin
  • 10/9 Jonas Brothers w/ Kelsea Ballerini

Asterisk (*) means these are pavilion only shows and 200 level reserved seating is only available – no lawn.

$20 tickets will be on sale for the limited time offer while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased online only to get the discount offer.

Click here July 28 - August 1 to purchase tickets.

