$20 tickets to select Virginia Beach Amphitheater shows go on sale July 28

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Starting July 28 at Noon until August 1 Live Nation is celebrating return to live music by offering $20 tickets to select shows at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Below is the list of participating shows in Virginia Beach:

8/5 Jason Aldean w/ Hardy, Lainey Wilson and DEE JAY SILVER

8/25 Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage and Liz Phair

8/29 Brad Paisley w/ Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe

8/31 Pitbull w/ Iggy Azalea

9/2 311 w/ Iration *

9/9 Judas Priest w/ special guest *

9/16 Dierks Bentley w/ Riley Green and Parker McCollum and DJ AYDAMN

9/17 Outlaw Festival starring Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule and Margo Price

10/2 Rebelution w/ Steel Pulse *

10/7 Florida Georgia Line w/ Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin

10/9 Jonas Brothers w/ Kelsea Ballerini

Asterisk (*) means these are pavilion only shows and 200 level reserved seating is only available – no lawn.

$20 tickets will be on sale for the limited time offer while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased online only to get the discount offer.

