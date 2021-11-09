21-year Thanksgiving meal tradition continues with 'Feeding 5,000' in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – After 21 years of feeding others, the “Feeding 5,000” event returns in Newport News on Saturday, November 20.

The event will be at 12 p.m., at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive and is free and open to the public.

The menu will include, turkey and chicken, stuffing/dressing/gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, macaroni and cheese, mash potatoes and gravy, rolls and assorted desserts and will be served to-go.

Organizers said there will be celebrity servers, elected officials, business and community leaders.

The event will feature a performance by New Generation Marching Band, Lionel T. Hines, Sr., Band Director.

Feeding 5,000 is presented by Andrew Shannon, in partnership with PRAISE Radio WTJZ, Pastor Willard Maxwell, Jr., New Beech Grove Baptist Church, Hampton Roads Academy (HRA), the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC); Barry Davis Enterprises, Bowditch Ford, BayPort Credit Union, The Alley, **Sheriff Karen E. Bowden and Hampton Sheriff Department, Larry King Law, Zeta Phi Beta, Inc., and Chic A Sea Restaurant.*

Click here for more good news