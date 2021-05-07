30 Hampton City Schools teachers surprised with free Chick-fil-A for a year

HAMPTON, Va. - It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and Hampton City Schools is recognizing a group of teachers as community heroes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a special video thanks, HCS Superintendent Jeffery Smith announced that 30 teachers in the school district were awarded gift cards to Chick-fil-A. Each card is good for free Chick-fil-A meal (52 original sandwich meals) for a year!

The gift is courtesy of James and Sheila Perry from Chick-fil-A and comes during the opening of their Newmarket location this week.

This Teacher Appreciation Week, HCS says its community partners have sponsored individual schools and provided breakfasts, lunches, goody bags and more for the district's educators.

Watch Superintendent Smith's heartfelt thanks and see the 30 lucky winners in the video above!