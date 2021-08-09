5th annual Stuff the Bus campaign helps Hampton students in need

A school bus in Hampton filled up Sunday - not with students, but with school supplies.

It was all part of the fifth annual Stuff the Bus campaign, gathering school supplies for Hampton City Schools students.

The event wasn't your typical drop-off, but more of a party with music and tents at a local Kroger supermarket. The Kroger didn't just serve as the event site - it donated $6,000 worth of hand sanitizer, too.

Mark Crump, a Hampton native and local State Farm agent, put on the event. He says he just wants to help out his community.

" It's always good to be able to see our students be successful. My overall goal is for the students to be able to have the tools that they need to be successful," Crump said.

The supplies will be distributed throughout the city's schools, where they'll be handed out to students if a teacher sees a child in need of class supplies.