757 Community Fridge helps provide food to anyone in need

NORFOLK, Va. - Chester Chincuanco was on his way to the grocery store Tuesday morning when he decided to make a pit stop.

"They have good products and Filipino food, so I got half my stuff here," he said.

He grabbed a few things he needed to make a meal from the 757 Community Fridge, located on the porch of the Mea Culpa Café on Colonial Avenue in Ghent.

"It is by the community, for the community," said Indigo, one of three organizers.

Three coworkers, Indigo, MX and Dre Walker, started the concept about three weeks ago.

"There is a need in the community, and it is providing hope to people because they can simply grab what they need," said MX.

The fridge is stocked with everything for anyone for the taking. The makeshift pantry next door includes everything from fresh meats, cheese, drinks and more.

"There is no policing on the fridge. No one can tell you how much you can and can't take," said MX.

The trio uses money from their GoFundMe or CashApp to restock the fridge, but lately donations are proving to be bountiful.

"This is actively helping the community. It is doing what it intended to do: Helping the community and more," said Indigo.

The group got the idea for a community fridge in Richmond. They plan to open more but are looking for businesses to partner with.

"Our goal is to open as many as possible," said Indigo.

Citizens working together to make an impact providing fresh foods to those in need.

For more information, head to the group's Instagram page at @757communityfridges, their CashApp at $757CommunityFridges or their GoFundMe.