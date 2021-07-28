Art gallery in Hong Kong designed for dogs allows bonding with owners

HONG KONG - An art gallery in Hong Kong is catering to our four-legged friends. Experts say there are also health benefits for their owners.

At the “Dog Art Gallery” exhibition, works are hung high for humans and low for dogs. Not too many places in the crammed city of 7.5 million welcome both dogs and their owners.

For some pet owners, it’s more about having fun with their dog in a public place than appreciating the art. The gallery offers a paws-on experience as well with interactive displays like a ball pit shaped like a food bowl.

Bonding with your pet through art can also be good for you.

"Maybe looking at art or making art together with your pet can definitely benefit your mental health,” says Gigi Leung, an art psychotherapist. She also says building new experiences with your pet can help with bonding.

Man's best friend is known for being loving and loyal. After trip to the Dog Art Gallery, you can add cultured, too.