Astronomers now closer to understanding one of the hardest-to-reach places in the universe

Have you ever wondered what it might be like inside a star that’s twice as massive as the Sun, but only the size of a city? ­­

Then you’ll be pleased to learn real-time science is catching up with science fiction, and that is thanks to a NASA telescope called Nicer on board the International Space Station.

Astronomers are now closer to understanding one of the hardest-to-reach places in the universe - the inner core of a star on the verge of becoming a black hole. These are neutron stars, a black hole’s smaller cousin and leftovers of an exploded massive star.

Thanks to NASA’s Nicer telescope, which collects data from its perch on the International Space Station, scientists are now a step closer to understanding these strange objects, which could harbor clues to how our universe works.

