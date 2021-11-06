Autobell to offer free car washes to veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is is on Thursday, November 11 and veterans and active-duty service members are being offered some great deals to thank them for their service!

Autobell is one of the businesses offering a deal as they will be offering a free free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at all 84 Autobell locations. There is no coupon, barcode, or ID required.

All Autobell locations are open daily but hours vary by location so if you are a veteran, visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation.

“We believe it’s important to recognize and give back to those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We count many veterans and active service members among our company team members and want them to know they are greatly appreciated and always supported.”

