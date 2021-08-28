Back to School Summer Block Party in Newport News helping students celebrate the end of summer

Newport News Public Schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - It's almost time for students in Hampton Roads to head back to school, and the Southeast Community Coalition of Newport News is celebrating the end of summer with a big bash this weekend.

There will be a Back to School Block Party at Heritage High School and Achievable Dream Middle and High Schools from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

Students and families are invited to celebrate the end of summer with free food, free haircuts, music, live entertainment, games, family and student resources and free school supplies (while quantities last).

Other activities include touch-a-truck, a kid’s activity zone, a petting zoo, a three-on-three basketball contest, a DJ beatmaking session (onsite, pre-registration required), a rap cypher, youth performances, Zumba classes and health screenings.

The event will also include a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people age 12 and older sponsored by Sentara Healthcare. While registration is encouraged for the clinic, walk-ins are welcome. To register, click here.

Bus transportation to and from the event is provided from locations throughout the southeast community of the city.

Heritage High School is located at 5800 Marshall Avenue, and Achievable Dream Middle and High Schools are located at 5720 Marshall Avenue.

For more information including the schedule of events and transportation information, click here. You can also download the schedule of events here.