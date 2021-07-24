Busch Gardens hiring 'Scare Squad' actors for Howl-O-Scream

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Job seekers, are you interested in crossing over to the dark side?
Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Howl-O-Scream is making a comeback this fall, and the park is hiring enthusiastic performers for its "Scare Squad" who are passionate about Halloween and love to scare.
As a Scare Squad character, you will join the park's Fear Family and be transformed world-class makeup artists. Whether you walk like a zombie, cackle like a witch or creep like a werewolf, Busch Gardens needs you to fill its Howl-O-Scream haunts and scare zones.
If you're interested in the position, you must apply online and select a specific time for your audition process before attending the audition.
Applicants must:
- Be able to work long sets (multiple hours) doing repetitive movement and vocalizations
- Be able to wear make-up and/or masks
- Be comfortable working in dark conditions
No experience is necessary - you just need a passion for all things Halloween!
Positions start at $15 an hour, plus there will be a $500 sign-on bonus if you apply and audition by Aug. 14.
Here's what you need to know to prepare for the audition:
- Auditions are every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 12-3 p.m. at the Busch Gardens Entertainment Office.
- Scare Squad auditions take place in a group setting where you will be asked to create a mock Howl-O-Scream experience for the park's casting team.
- You will participate in improvisational and physicality exercises to demonstrate your vocal and physical stamina, startle ability and scare tactics.
- Please wear comfortable clothes you can move in.
