Busch Gardens hiring 'Scare Squad' actors for Howl-O-Scream

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Job seekers, are you interested in crossing over to the dark side?

Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Howl-O-Scream is making a comeback this fall, and the park is hiring enthusiastic performers for its "Scare Squad" who are passionate about Halloween and love to scare.

As a Scare Squad character, you will join the park's Fear Family and be transformed world-class makeup artists. Whether you walk like a zombie, cackle like a witch or creep like a werewolf, Busch Gardens needs you to fill its Howl-O-Scream haunts and scare zones.

If you're interested in the position, you must apply online and select a specific time for your audition process before attending the audition.

Applicants must:

Be able to work long sets (multiple hours) doing repetitive movement and vocalizations

Be able to wear make-up and/or masks

Be comfortable working in dark conditions

No experience is necessary - you just need a passion for all things Halloween!

Positions start at $15 an hour, plus there will be a $500 sign-on bonus if you apply and audition by Aug. 14.

Here's what you need to know to prepare for the audition:

Auditions are every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 12-3 p.m. at the Busch Gardens Entertainment Office.

Scare Squad auditions take place in a group setting where you will be asked to create a mock Howl-O-Scream experience for the park's casting team.

You will participate in improvisational and physicality exercises to demonstrate your vocal and physical stamina, startle ability and scare tactics.

Please wear comfortable clothes you can move in.

Click here for more information.