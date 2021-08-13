Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream returns in full force this year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Howl-O-Scream is back at Busch Gardens and this year the park will have five haunted houses, four terror-tories, four sinister shows, two party zones and unsuspecting horrors awaiting their victims at every turn!

Seven coasters will be open at night, and there are two new haunted houses, two new terror-tories and two new shows.

Howl-O-Scream will take place on select nights from September 10 to October 31. Howl-O-Scream closes out a fun day at the park that kicks off with The Count’s Spooktacular, which boasts even more trick or treating locations than ever before for kids of all ages. There is spooky fun for the whole family at the Count’s Spooktacular, on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., September 25 to October 31.

Parental discretion is advised after 6 p.m., as the park said this year’s event contains amplified scares that are not recommended for children.

