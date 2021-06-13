Chesapeake family celebrates their graduating 5th grader with a backyard graduation ceremony

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Over the past year people have had to get creative with graduation celebrations, due to the pandemic canceling many large events.

One Chesapeake family got creative for their graduating 5th grader.

Shaniya Reddy is an 11-year-old who is moving on to middle school. She didn't get a graduation ceremony, so her family threw her one in the backyard.

"Her education matters and I wanted her to know that I'm proud of her. Parents, grandparents, families, friends, come together and celebrate your children all the time because they need us," Keisha Heard, Reddy's grandmother, said.

Shaniya was an honor roll student at Truitt Intermediate in Chesapeake. Congratulations to Shaniya and all graduates!

