Watch
NewsGood News

Actions

Chesapeake firefighters reunited with 2-year-old girl they saved during water emergency

items.[0].image.alt
Chesapeake Fire Department
Chesapeake firefighters reunited with 2-year-old (July 26)
Chesapeake firefighters reunited with 2-year-old (July 26)
Chesapeake firefighters reunited with 2-year-old (July 26)
Chesapeake firefighters reunited with 2-year-old (July 26)
Posted at 8:25 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 20:25:33-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Firefighters in Chesapeake were reunited with a toddler they helped save during an incident that could have turned tragic.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said Monday that 2-year-old Sophia and her family stopped by one of the department's firehouses recently to meet the men and women who came to her rescue.

They say Sophia had recently gotten into a water emergency that required firefighters to resuscitate her.

Thanks to the quick actions of her parents and local first responders, Sophia is alive and well today!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections