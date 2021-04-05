Watch
NewsGood News

Actions

Chesapeake Health Department's Weekly Wednesday Farmers Market returns April 7

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Farmers market baskets on a table full with fresh organic produce. Shallow depth of field.
Generic vegetables, farmers market, food
Posted at 4:10 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 16:10:38-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - We all need some fresh goodness in our lives!

The fifth season of the Chesapeake Health Department's Weekly Wednesday Farmers Market begins Wednesday, April 7.

Come out and enjoy fresh, delicious and affordable produce, eggs, jams, salsas and more right in the health department's parking lot located at 748 Battlefield Boulevard behind Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

All forms of payment will be accepted, including farmers market vouchers, EBT, cash, debit and credit.

The Weekly Wednesday Farmers Market will be held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chesapeake Weekly Farmers Market.png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education