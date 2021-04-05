Chesapeake Health Department's Weekly Wednesday Farmers Market returns April 7

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - We all need some fresh goodness in our lives!

The fifth season of the Chesapeake Health Department's Weekly Wednesday Farmers Market begins Wednesday, April 7.

Come out and enjoy fresh, delicious and affordable produce, eggs, jams, salsas and more right in the health department's parking lot located at 748 Battlefield Boulevard behind Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

All forms of payment will be accepted, including farmers market vouchers, EBT, cash, debit and credit.

The Weekly Wednesday Farmers Market will be held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.