Chesapeake officer awarded for saving people trapped in a car with live power lines down

Thousands of men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day when they go to work here in Hampton Roads. We begin a series dedicated to the first responders who went above and beyond the call of duty this year.

The Hampton Roads Chamber presents the 2021 Valor Awards. News 3 is honored to collaborate with them again and to highlight incredible feats of bravery.

On March 10, 2020, Officer Jamie Nicholson was first to arrive on the scene of a major car crash on George Washington Highway. He was facing two people trapped in the car, live power lines down, and a gas leak.

Chief Kelvin Wright explained the scene saying, “Officer Nicholson arrived on the scene of an accident in which someone had hit a telephone pole, severed some power lines and you have a gas leak on top of that. Severed the lines, but the lines were still alive. Involving elderly people who were stuck in the car. Officer Nicholson did not hesitate once. A citizen held the door officer Nicholson and a Portsmouth officer helped lift the people out of the car and get them to safety. There again a citizen said ‘Man you’re a brave soul because I would not have done anything that you did.’ And Officer Nicholson simply said ‘I felt like I had to act.’”

His bravery is beyond words.