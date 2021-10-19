Currituck Co. woman's club thanks school bus drivers to show appreciation

MOYOCK, N.C. - The Moyock Woman's Club set up a special event to thank school bus drivers for all they do!

The group thanked Currituck County bus drivers with snacks and drinks after their last bus run of the day. They said this was to show the drivers a little love and how much they appreciate all they do for students.

The Woman's Club posted pictures on Facebook of a big sign saying "We love our Bus Drivers," and said with the shortage of drivers it's been challenging this year.

They also plan to visit other schools in the county over the next few weeks to show more appreciation, the post said.

Click here for more good news