Don't miss the Care-A-Lot fall rescue pet adoption event

HAMPTON ROADS - Don't miss out on a fun event, presented by the Care-A-Lot Charitable Foundation!

On Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., you can attend the effort to find forever homes for shelter and rescue pets across Hampton Roads.

The event will include local rescue groups to match pets with your family, exciting raffles, a Kids Zone with crafts and games, local crafters with handmade goods, manufacturer reps with samples and coupons, their popular dog luring course and more!

Not looking to adopt a pet? No problem! All net proceeds from this event will go to the Care-A-Lot Charitable Foundation, a 501(C)3 organization dedicated to supporting local rescues and SPCAs and helping them to maintain a proper quality of life for shelter animals.

The events will be held at local locations. Click here to view Care-A-Lot locations in Hampton Roads.