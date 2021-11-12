Drive-through hosts one of Central Virginia's largest Christmas light tours

DOSWELL, Va. - One of Central Virginia's largest drive-through Christmas light tours opens on Friday.

The Illuminate Light Show is returning to Meadow Event Park and gives visitors the chance to see millions of LED lights.

"We have two-and-a-half million lights and the route is two-and-a-half miles long and our first week is November 12. November 12 through 18 is our appreciation week. We will allow military, police, EMS and fire in for free," Loretta Scalf, who works with the light show, said.

This year, as with previous years, the event is working with a non-profit.

"That's Mason Toy Box. They support families that have children with childhood cancer and that runs every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until Christmas," Scalf.

Those attending the drive-through can tune into the channel on the radio and the lights outside your car will be synchronized to the music that is playing.

The event will have several different songs that play through, giving families the chance to listen to their radio and enjoy the Christmas music.

Santa's Village will also be returning this year. It hosts vendors, food, hot chocolate, rides for children and a little bit for everyone else.

The drive-through opens on November 12 and closes on January 2. It opens at 5:30 p.m. every day.

