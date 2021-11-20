Farm Fresh to reopen in Poquoson in 2022

POQUOSON, Va. - Farm Fresh is making a comeback.

The grocery store in Poquoson will reopen its doors under new ownership in 2022. The city says the store will generate approximately 40 jobs for the Poquoson community.

In 2018, SUPERVALU INC. announced it entered three separate agreements to sell 21 of its 38 Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy stores. The stores were sold for approximately $43 million in cash to Harris Teeter, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division and Food Lion.

This deal closed a significant number of Farm Fresh locations in Hampton Roads, creating food deserts in some areas.

Independent grocers Raphael Strumlauf and Mark Green will operate the 30,000 square-foot Farm Fresh store located at 460 Wythe Creek Road. The partners currently run three other independent grocery stores in Virginia, including the Farm Fresh in Richmond, Crozet Market in Crozet and Market Street Market in Charlottesville.

“Poquoson has an incredibly strong sense of community, and we’re honored to bring back and enhance this local resource in such a tight-knit city,” said Strumlauf, Chief Operating Officer. “We’re looking forward to getting to know our customers and becoming ingrained in the community, both through our everyday offerings and by giving back, which is an integral part of who we are.”

The store will offer a large selection of fresh seafood, Certified Angus Beef, custom cuts, local and organic produce, craft beer, local offerings and a deli featuring quality sliced meats and cheeses, a salad bar, hot foods and the famous Farm Fresh fried chicken — all in addition to a wide variety of affordable, everyday groceries and unique store brands.

“The City of Poquoson is excited to welcome Farm Fresh to the community in the spring of 2022 and we wish them every success,” said Dave Callis, Poquoson’s Economic Development Director.

The store, which will operate under the Farm Fresh name, is undergoing improvements and renovations. Strumlauf and Green hope to be able to open the doors in April 2022. A ribbon cutting and grand reopening celebration will be scheduled as the date gets closer.

