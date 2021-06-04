Free Wi-Fi available in select public parks courtesy of Suffolk Public Library

SUFFOLK, Va. - Did someone say, "free!?"

One of the most important services that the Suffolk Public Library provides to the public is access to the internet and technology. This was disrupted when the city's buildings closed due to COVID-19.

As a response, Suffolk Public Library introduced "Free Wi-Fi in the Parks" in the summer of 2020.

“Today, the program is more popular than ever! Anecdotally, I can tell you that our primary customer base seems to be families, especially homeschoolers and teenagers," says Community Engagement Librarian Matthew D. Thompson, Ph.D.

Free Wi-Fi in the Parks service is available at the following parks throughout Suffolk:

Lake Meade Park playground - 201 Holly Lawn Parkway

Planters Park picnic tables - 515 York Street

Service is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no service on weekends or whenever the library is closed (June 18 and July 5).

Even better - you don't need a library card or password to get connected!

At this link, anyone who has a library card can check out a mobile hotspot for three weeks and view an interactive Google map showing more businesses and organizations that offer free Wi-Fi.

Suffolk Public Library will continue to offer free Wi-Fi inside each library location. You don't need a library card to access the Wi-Fi or to use the library computers.

